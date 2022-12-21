Syngenta Pakistan successfully pilots revolutionary crop insurance program

Farmers were handed over the insurance cheques at a recently held ceremony
LAHORE – Syngenta Pakistan Limited, a leading agriculture innovation and technology company - providing crop protection, biologicals, seeds, crop-enhancement products and digital services to millions of Pakistani farmers, has successfully piloted a weather and parametric index-based crop insurance program in partnership with Salaam Takaful Limited. As part of the pilot, farmers of autumn crop from the Arifwala & Vehari regions in Punjab were provided with payout cheques at a recently held ceremony with an average payout amount of Rs. 8,500 per farmer.
The program has been highly appreciated by the local farmers who were of the view that this intervention will transform the farmer-community’s quality of life and catalyze the progress on making Pakistan’s agriculture sector more robust and climate resilient.
This crop insurance program aims to safeguard farmers against the impacts of climate change by employing digital technologies and is in line with Syngenta Pakistan’s farmer-centric vision of “One Team, One Dream, Farmers’ Future” to empower the farmers by creating an ecosystem that addresses all of their key pain points.
Addressing the ceremony, Zeeshan Hasib Baig – General Manager Syngenta Pakistan – said: “Agriculture is one of the most adversely affected sectors due to climate change. This year excessive heat and rainfalls have contributed to low yields of Wheat, Corn and Mango. Amidst this challenge being faced by farmers, Syngenta Pakistan is standing alongside its famers by providing them Weather Index Based Parametric Crop Insurance.
On one side, Syngenta is providing top quality Crop Protection products to farmers and on the other providing protection to their crops through its crop insurance partner. Syngenta Pakistan’s corn crop insurance pilot project this year resulted in 50% payouts to the growers due to unusual rains owing to climate change. This initiative is part of Syngenta’s farmer-centric vision through which we are trying to address farmer’s needs and solving problems they are facing.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.7
|235.25
|Euro
|EUR
|256.5
|259
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294.5
|297.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.4
|68
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|598.47
|602.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.99
|1686.34
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.24
|32.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734.17
|739.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.8
|588.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
