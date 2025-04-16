Milk prices likely to increase from May 1 in Lahore; check expected rates

LAHORE – The Dairy Farmers Association has announced a price hike of up to Rs10 per liter in Lahore, starting from May 1.

After the increase, the wholesale price of buffalo milk will surge to Rs220 per liter while cow milk will be sold at Rs170 per liter after an increase of Rs7.5. Mixed milk (cow and buffalo) will be sold at a wholesale rate of Rs195 per liter after an increase of Rs10.

The surge in wholesale rates will ultimately jack up the retail prices, putting additional burden on consumers in Lahore.

According to the official price list issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the approved rate for milk is Rs170 per liter. However, there is a significant gap of up to Rs50 per liter between the official rate and the market rate.

President of the Dairy Farmers Association, Rafiq Gujar, stated the prices will be increase for the period of one year.

On the other hand, the Milk Sellers Union has termed the increase as unjustified and announced to launch protests against it.

The union has urged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take notice, warning that if the price hike decision is not withdrawn, milk supply will be suspended.