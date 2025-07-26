HONOR X6c, HONOR X7c launched in Pakistan

LAHORE – HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, announced the launch of the highly anticipated HONOR X6c, the newest addition to its popular X Series.

Designed specifically to cater to the needs of mid-range smartphone users, the HONOR X6c combines an impressive AI-driven user experience, outstanding durability, powerful battery life, and smooth performance — all wrapped within a stylish, ergonomic design.

A Combination of AI Features

The HONOR X6c introduces innovative AI capabilities to enhance everyday usability. With the dedicated AI Button, users can access a quick menu with a short press or launch Google Lens with a long press for object recognition, translations, and fast searches — simplifying tasks and boosting productivity. The revolutionary AI Eraser intelligently identifies and removes unwanted objects or passers-by from photos, ensuring picture-perfect memories. Coupled with the AI Translation feature, the HONOR X6c seamlessly bridges language gaps, making it ideal for global travellers and professionals.

Powered by the latest MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15, the HONOR X6c offers an intuitive and highly personalised user experience. Key features include Magic Capsule notifications, Magic Portal, which allows users to drag selected content into a context-aware sidebar for seamless interaction with relevant services, and Hidden Apps functionality that enables the secure concealment of sensitive applications for enhanced privacy protection.

Superior Durability

HONOR X6c is built to withstand daily wear and tear. Certified by SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop & Crush Resistance, the smartphone can endure drops from heights of up to 1.5 meters, offering superior protection against accidental falls. Additionally, the HONOR X6c boasts IP64-rated water and dust resistance, effectively safeguarding it from splashes, dust, and everyday exposure. This comprehensive protection makes HONOR X6c the perfect companion for active and diverse lifestyles.

Unmatched Battery Life for All-Day Performance

Powered by a robust 5300mAh battery, HONOR X6c ensures ultra-long usage to effortlessly keep up with users’ busy routines. Delivering up to 14.3 hours of watching online short videos, 63.7 hours of listening to music, and 25.5 hours of social media.

The battery’s longevity is further enhanced by its impressive durability, supporting up to 1000 charge cycles with capacity retention above 80% even after four years of regular use.

Featuring HONOR Super-Charge 35W fast charging technology, the HONOR X6c can rapidly charge to 18% in just 10 minutes using Super-Charging Boost Mode.

Elevated Photography Performance

Equipped with a powerful 50MP Dual Camera setup, HONOR X6c captures remarkable photos with vivid colours and exceptional clarity in varying lighting conditions. The auxiliary camera further enriches the photographic experience, while the 5MP front camera ensures clear and vibrant selfies. Augmented with HONOR’s AI-powered photography features, users can effortlessly create professional-quality images.

Immersive Display Experience Optimised for Eye Comfort

HONOR X6c features a stunning 6.61-inch Centre Punch-Hole Display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, providing users with extraordinarily smooth animations and responsive touch interactions. With a peak brightness of 1,010 nits, Sunlight Display ensures the screen remains clearly visible even under strong sunlight—perfect for reading messages or reviewing captured photos outdoors.

Understanding the importance of eye comfort, HONOR X6c incorporates comprehensive eye-care technologies, including E-book Mode, DC Dimming, Eye Protection Mode, and Dynamic Dimming, significantly reducing visual fatigue during prolonged usage.

Massive Storage Capacity

HONOR X6c impresses with its ample storage configuration of 16GB RAM (8GB physical

+ 8GB HONOR RAM Turbo) and 256GB internal storage, capable of storing 60,000 pictures, 24,000 songs, or more than 200 movies. Thanks to the advanced HONOR RAM Turbo technology, the device maintains long-lasting smoothness, ensuring lag-free multitasking and gaming experiences.

Also Launched: HONOR X7c – Bigger, Bolder, More Performance

Launched alongside the HONOR X6c, the HONOR X7c is built for users who want a larger screen experience with solid performance. It continues the X Series tradition of powerful battery life, AI features, and smooth operation, making it a great option for those needing more screen and speed.

Price & Availability

The HONOR X6c will be available in three elegant colour options — Moonlight White, Ocean Cyan, and Midnight Black, starting 26th July 2025 at:

29,999 (18GB ROM)

(18GB ROM) 34,999 (256GB ROM)

The HONOR X7c will be available across Pakistan at multiple prices: