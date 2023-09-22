Positive growth of content creation in Pakistan, with a focus on effective community guidelines

The digital landscape in Pakistan has experienced a remarkable transformation, affecting various aspects of people's lives. From communication to information consumption, there has been a significant surge in the number of digital platform users across the country. Various social media platforms have not only given a voice to the people but have also created employment opportunities and showcased the talents of the younger generation.

However, as digital media and tools have proliferated, it has become crucial to establish dedicated rules and regulations to ensure the safety of users. This need is particularly pronounced in Pakistan, where the median age of citizens is around 20 years.

In the realm of the digital landscape, these rules are commonly referred to as community guidelines. They constitute a set of regulations set by social media platforms to create a safe and welcoming environment for all users by outlining expected behaviour on the platform. These guidelines provide guidance on what constitutes harmful online behaviours, violent or dangerous content, and other aspects that could result in the permanent deletion or suspension of user accounts.

In Pakistan, TikTok has taken extensive measures to educate its users about these Community Guidelines. There have been instances of harmful online actions, hate speech, and offensive content that have jeopardized the safety of individuals. In response to these issues, TikTok has proactively ensured that everyone comprehends and adheres to its community standards.

TikTok's Swift Actions

According to a survey by Gallup Pakistan, 4 in 10 people in Pakistan spend at least one hour using TikTok, making it a highly popular app across the country. With such widespread popularity, it is inevitable that some individuals might misuse the application and post harmful content. However, TikTok recognized its status as one of the most prominent online video-sharing social networking services in Pakistan and took exemplary actions.

In the first quarter of 2023, TikTok removed approximately 11.7 million videos uploaded from Pakistan due to violations of its community guidelines. Statistically, globally, 53.49 million videos were automatically removed, with an additional 6.20 million removed after review. In Pakistan alone, TikTok took down 11,707,020 videos for violating Community Guidelines.

This demonstrates TikTok's commitment to promoting content creation while maintaining a strict stance against breaches of Community Guidelines. The platform has recently implemented further critical measures to help users navigate the platform responsibly and prevent violations.

Continuing the Promotion of Community Guidelines

In September 2023, TikTok announced its plan to enhance awareness and understanding of its Community Guidelines among content creators by hosting a series of workshops. This initiative is part of TikTok's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its community and fostering a secure and vibrant environment for users.

These workshops play a crucial role in creating a safer digital space and encouraging responsible content-creation practices. Content creators often serve as influencers, and it is imperative for them to familiarize themselves with the Community Guidelines that outline the rules and standards governing the use of TikTok.

The digital landscape and the world of social media are akin to a rapidly expanding galaxy. Creators must continually learn how to harness its potential without violating any codes of conduct. TikTok's workshops also aim to educate creators on adapting to emerging trends and potential hazards.

TikTok has made a strong comeback after facing challenges related to content quality by continuously updating its community guidelines. The most recent updates were developed in consultation with members of the TikTok community and over 100 organizations worldwide.

These guidelines encourage users to embrace creativity while respecting cultural sensitivities and promoting positive values. It is now the responsibility of all creators and users to contribute to improving the Community Guidelines, making TikTok a central hub where the world can experience Pakistan's diverse cultural beauty, including its landscapes, cuisine, literature, lifestyle, fashion, and sports.