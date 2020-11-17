Top 5 best laptops you can buy in 2020

We are living in a world that is dependent on smartphones and smartwatches. However, none of these advances can take the place of a good old laptop. That is because of various reasons – when it comes to working, editing photos, writing hefty emails, composing documents, none other than a good laptop can keep you covered. With emerging innovations and uniqueness, it’s getting harder to choose the right laptop for you.

There’s a fragile line between the best laptop and a good laptop. When choosing a laptop for yourself, one should see how they balance power, efficiency, portability, and comfort. Here’s our pick for the top 5 all-rounder laptops.

1. Dell XPS 13 (2020)

If you’re on the lookout for a laptop that does everything right, we recommend Dell’s latest XPS 13. The laptop features a sturdy build, 10th Gen Intel processors with powerful integrated graphics, and a nearly bezel-free 16:10 panel.

The display has a 91.5 per cent screen to body ratio with a bottom bezel of just 4.6mm. You can configure the XPS with a 1920 x 1200 pixel or 4K display, but the lower-resolution model should be adequate for anyone who’s not doing creative work. The current base model has a Core-i5-1035G1, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 1920 x 1200 non-touch display.

The Ice Lake processor features Intel’s new Iris Plus integrated graphics, which delivered exceptional performance for an integrated GPU. You might want a discrete graphics card for serious gaming, but running games like Overwatch and Rocket League won’t be a problem. The Dell XPS 13 retails at $1000.

2. HP Envy X360 (2020)

If you’re on a budget and you want a great laptop, the HP Envy X360 is just the right one for you. You don’t need to spend $1000 to get a laptop that looks and feels premium. This laptop retails at only $800 and has a sturdy yet compact build, chic convertible design, and excellent performance. It has the Spectre x360, including the thin and light chassis and a nearly bezel-free display with an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The most exciting feature is that the new Envy x360 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series.

3. MacBook Air (2020)

The 2020 MacBook Air is the best option for a lot of people who prefer the Apple ecosystem. The Air comes with 10th Gen Intel processors (lower power variation than the XPS 13), a sharp Retina display, and a new scissor-switch keyboard. The base configuration (including a Core i3, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage) comes in under $1000, but it would be best to go for, at minimum, the upgraded model with a Core i5 processor.

The 2020 Air has a new-and-improved keyboard from the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, which brings back the “inverted T” arrow layout and keys with 1mm travel. There’s no Touch Bar; however, it does have the Touch ID fingerprint scanner for easy logins and payment authentication. You can configure the Air with three different Y-series chips, maxing out at a1.2 GHz quad-core Core i7.

4. Asus Rog Zephyrus G14

The Zephyrus G14 is an amazingly powerful gaming laptop at a relatively low price of $1450 (compared to other laptops with similar functions). It pairs AMD’s new Ryzen 9 4900HS with Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU and 120HZ display, and it can play demanding games at their highest settings without any problem.

Moreover, it is very lightweight for a powerful laptop, weighing just over 3.5 pounds. It has quite an impressive battery life for gaming hardware – at almost nine hours of multitasking.

However, this laptop isn’t just for gamers. It is also a great notebook for business and everyday multitasking with a unique design. On the contrary, the G14 lacks a webcam, so it won’t be ideal for video conferencing.

5. MacBook Pro (16-inch 2019)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best Apple laptop and an excellent choice for power users. Apple MacBook Pros have had great complaints from MacBook users, but if you can take the price ($2,399), there’s nothing else to complain about.

Talking about its useful features, the keyboard is improved and sound again. The keys have a full millimeter of travel, and white the typing experience isn’t exceptional; it’s much better than the MacBooks of the past.

The MacBook also has the best sound you’ll find on a laptop. Apple has integrated three speakers into each side, including two woofers. As a result, there is balanced audio with audible bass and excellent stereo separation. For all those who need a laptop for video editing, working with multiple audio tracks, a large processing batches of photos, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is all you need.