China establishes world's largest 5G mobile network
Share
China has achieved an initial feat in building the world's largest 5G mobile network, said country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) Monday.
MIIT vice minister Liu Liehong talking to media said the country has built a total of 792,000 5G base stations by the end of February this year, with the number of mobile terminals connected to the network reaching 260 million, Xinhua news reported.
The ministry also estimated shipments of 5G mobile phone in China would become 80 percent of the total shipments in the second half of this year.
China aims to build more than 600,000 5G base stations in 2021.
The MIIT has pledged efforts to promote the construction and application of 5G networks in an orderly manner, accelerate 5G coverage in major cities and advance co-construction and sharing.
‘Ingenuity’ – NASA Mars helicopter makes ... 06:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
RED PLANET – NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter became the first aircraft in history to make a powered, ...
- Security forces arrest five TTP terrorists in Sindh11:02 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- TLP protests – Sheikh Rasheed arrives in Lahore for third round of ...10:30 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- PAKvZIM – Pakistan team practice in Harare ahead of first T2010:18 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- China establishes world's largest 5G mobile network09:38 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- How many Pakistanis are expected to perform Hajj this year, reveals ...08:55 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Alia Bhatt comments on Pakistani rapper-comedian's latest video05:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Ali Azmat tests positive for COVID-1904:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Justin Bieber all set for a cameo in Friends: The Reunion Special05:31 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021