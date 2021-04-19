China establishes world's largest 5G mobile network

China has achieved an initial feat in building the world's largest 5G mobile network, said country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) Monday.

MIIT vice minister Liu Liehong talking to media said the country has built a total of 792,000 5G base stations by the end of February this year, with the number of mobile terminals connected to the network reaching 260 million, Xinhua news reported.

The ministry also estimated shipments of 5G mobile phone in China would become 80 percent of the total shipments in the second half of this year.

China aims to build more than 600,000 5G base stations in 2021.

The MIIT has pledged efforts to promote the construction and application of 5G networks in an orderly manner, accelerate 5G coverage in major cities and advance co-construction and sharing.

