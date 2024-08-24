Search

realme partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'WOW Summer Camp' to Empower Gamers

10:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2024
realme partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for ‘WOW Summer Camp’ to Empower Gamers

 LAHORE— realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, is excited to announce its official collaboration with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for the upcoming "WOW Summer Camp" campaign. This partnership will showcase realme's latest 12 series phones.

These phones will exclusively be used during a series of training workshops focusing on PUBG Mobile's latest gameplay system, World of Wonder (WOW) Mode. With the tagline "Game is On," realme is set to enhance the summer gaming experience for PUBG enthusiasts across Pakistan.

The WOW Summer Camp is organized to unite gamers from Pakistan and give them a chance to experience the latest PUBG Mobile features. The campaign involves a series of training workshops, during which participants will receive hands-on guidance from top WOW content creators and gaming industry experts. The workshop attendees will have access to realme 12 series phones, which will be used to create WOW maps. 

The WOW Summer Camp campaign will offer training workshops led by PUBG Mobile's expert team, where participants will explore the WOW Mode. Attendees will gain hands-on experience with the latest WOW Mode features, including custom map creation, racing, battle royale, and more. Additionally, the event will feature exciting giveaways such as realme 12 smartphones and exclusive merchandise like t-shirts, creating an interactive and competitive gaming environment for all participants.

Larry Chen, Marketing Manager at realme, expressed the company's excitement about collaborating with PUBG Mobile Pakistan to bring the new WOW Mode to life through their latest realme 12 series phones. He emphasized realme's commitment to the gaming community and their pride in offering devices that enhance the gaming experience for mobile gamers.

Khawar Naeem, Country Head of PUBG Mobile, highlighted the focus on empowering the youth with the WOW mode. He mentioned that the Summer camp workshops are designed to equip creators with in-depth knowledge and fun-filled activities and to create world-class gaming maps. The workshops are an offline continuation of the WOW Game design course, where creators earned certificates in game design through PUBG Mobile.

The realme 12 series, launched in July, includes the realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G models. The realme 12+ 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, offers top-tier performance with configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both devices feature a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging for the 5000mAh battery. The realme 12 is priced at PKR 59,999, while the realme 12+ 5G starts at PKR 74,999, offering premium features at competitive prices.

The collaboration with realme reaffirms its dedication to the gaming community by providing devices that meet the high demands of mobile gaming. Realme’s 12 series phones are equipped with advanced processors, long battery life, and high-resolution displays, ensuring smooth gameplay and an immersive experience for PUBG Mobile players.

