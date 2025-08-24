Jemima Goldsmith blasts Pak govt for targeting Imran Khan’s family members

ISLAMABAD – Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, accused Pakistani government of targeting Khan’s family in a ruthless campaign of political vengeance.

In a social media post, Jemima claimed that her sons’ cousins, Shahrez and Shershah, sons of Aleema Khan, were forcibly taken from their homes in front of their young children and jailed. She also revealed that another relative, Hassan Niazi, has been imprisoned in a military facility for over a year.

British socialite further alleged that her own sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, have been threatened with arrest if they attempt to visit their father in Pakistan. “No family should ever be used as pawns in political battles,” she warned.

The explosive allegations come amid an ongoing crackdown on PTI leaders and associates following last year’s unrest, while Pakistani authorities have so far remained silent on the claims.