Jemima bars Qasim and Sulaiman from visiting Pakistan ahead of PTI’s movement

LAHORE – Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, has reportedly barred her sons, Qasim and Sulaiman, due to security concerns.

She has recalled them from the United States to London and has once again prevented them from visiting Pakistan.

Reports claimed Jemima was warned by individuals known to her within the party that potential threats to her sons came not from the Pakistani authorities or security agencies, but rather from close family circles.

The Imran Khan’s sisters, according to reports, have never accepted Jemima as their sister-in-law, nor have they shown any affection toward her children. As a result, she was urged to keep Qasim and Sulaiman away from Pakistan for their safety.

Meanwhile, PTI leadership is reportedly disappointed over the cold reception the two sons received during their recent visit to the US. Neither PTI chapters in America nor its traditional supporters and political lobbies gave them significant attention. This lack of engagement has sparked blame and infighting among PTI factions in the US, each accusing the other of mishandling the visit.

The party had pinned high hopes on Qasim and Sulaiman’s potential visit to Pakistan as a symbolic move to energize the party’s political campaign. Their absence now comes as a major blow to those expectations, with many within PTI reportedly feeling demoralized.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing within the party’s central leadership. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other senior figures are reportedly disheartened, fearing that a large number of their federal and provincial assembly members may face arrest in the coming days.

The PTI founder has earlier issued instructions to launch a political movement leading up to August 5. However, each passing day is further diminishing the likelihood of that movement taking off as planned.