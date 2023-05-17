Aamer Kiani quits PTI, calls it 'end of his political career'

LAHORE – Aamer Kiani, a former MNA, has decided to leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has dealt the party another blow.
Kiani has opted to end his political career besides leaving the PTI.
The former MNA and PTI supporter claimed in an interview with a local TV channel that he made the choice in response to the attacks on the major military facilities in Rawalpindi and Lahore.
Kiani said he came from a military background and expressed deep regrets for the attacks on the Corps Commander House in Lahore and the GHQ in Rawalpindi.
Additionally, he stated that he would not join the PDM or any other political party.
This was later confirmed by Kiani at a news conference.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, an MNA who was elected on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, announced that he was leaving the party in the wake of nationwide unrest following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.
