Search

Pakistan

PTI MNA quits party after nationwide unrest over Imran Khan's arrest

Web Desk 08:49 PM | 16 May, 2023
PTI MNA quits party after nationwide unrest over Imran Khan's arrest
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, an MNA who was elected on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, announced on Tuesday that he was leaving the party in the wake of nationwide unrest following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Maulvi made his announcement of leaving the PTI and the lower chamber of parliament during a press conference in Karachi. "We may switch political parties, but our army cannot. I have never opposed the army, and I won't in the future," he emphasised.

He further revealed that party members had discussed going to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi in case Khan was detained before May 9.

''I advised them against fighting the troops because there was no justification for doing so,'' he added

The rioters' actions, according to Maulvi, were "indefensible" and he neither knew them nor was he a member of them. He also claimed that he was not a witness to the violent rallies.

"Anywhere you go, fighting the army is not permitted," he continued.

He added that he could not move to another political party. Instead, he would start a new political party or a social welfare agency.

High-powered JIT to probe incidents of vandalism at civil, military installations amid clashes

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

PTI’s Fawad Ch desperately runs to evade police arrest in viral videos

02:47 PM | 16 May, 2023

Big relief for Shireen Mazari as court orders her immediate release over ‘unlawful arrest’

12:34 PM | 16 May, 2023

Pakistan's top security body meets today to review law and order situation after clashes

10:44 AM | 16 May, 2023

Imran Khan accuses ‘agencies men’ of attacking military installations under well-planned conspiracy

09:42 AM | 16 May, 2023

Shehryar Afridi arrested amid massive crackdown again PTI leaders

09:19 AM | 16 May, 2023

Hussain Haqqani sends defamation notice to Imran Khan

10:19 PM | 15 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi dignitary lands in Pakistan for 'Road to Makkah' project: ...

10:46 PM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th May 2023

09:03 AM | 16 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 297.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365 368
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3..53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: