PTI MNA quits party after nationwide unrest over Imran Khan's arrest

KARACHI – Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, an MNA who was elected on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, announced on Tuesday that he was leaving the party in the wake of nationwide unrest following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.
Maulvi made his announcement of leaving the PTI and the lower chamber of parliament during a press conference in Karachi. "We may switch political parties, but our army cannot. I have never opposed the army, and I won't in the future," he emphasised.
He further revealed that party members had discussed going to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi in case Khan was detained before May 9.
''I advised them against fighting the troops because there was no justification for doing so,'' he added
The rioters' actions, according to Maulvi, were "indefensible" and he neither knew them nor was he a member of them. He also claimed that he was not a witness to the violent rallies.
"Anywhere you go, fighting the army is not permitted," he continued.
He added that he could not move to another political party. Instead, he would start a new political party or a social welfare agency.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365
|368
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3..53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.