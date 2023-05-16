PTI MNA quits party after nationwide unrest over Imran Khan's arrest

KARACHI – Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, an MNA who was elected on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, announced on Tuesday that he was leaving the party in the wake of nationwide unrest following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Maulvi made his announcement of leaving the PTI and the lower chamber of parliament during a press conference in Karachi. "We may switch political parties, but our army cannot. I have never opposed the army, and I won't in the future," he emphasised.

He further revealed that party members had discussed going to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi in case Khan was detained before May 9.

''I advised them against fighting the troops because there was no justification for doing so,'' he added

The rioters' actions, according to Maulvi, were "indefensible" and he neither knew them nor was he a member of them. He also claimed that he was not a witness to the violent rallies.

"Anywhere you go, fighting the army is not permitted," he continued.

He added that he could not move to another political party. Instead, he would start a new political party or a social welfare agency.