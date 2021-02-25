NCOC allows 50 percent audience in PSL 6 matches
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
NCOC allows 50 percent audience in PSL 6 matches
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has increased the spectator’s figure in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The permission will be effective from March 15 as the authority has decided to increase the number of spectators from 20 percent to 50 percent. The audience will be allowed according to the capacity of the stadium.

A statement issued by NCOC on Wednesday stated that there will be a full capacity crowd during the playoffs of the PSL sixth edition.

COVID-19 – Pakistan announces to allow indoor ... 10:01 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD - The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced to relax the some of the coronavirus ...

With the latest update, 14,000 spectators will be able to enjoy matches at the 28,000-seat Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The NCOC also decided to revoke all restrictions and allowed indoor weddings from March 15, while the time restrictions in shopping malls and parks were also lifted.

PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United beat Karachi ... 10:53 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Islamabad United successfully achieved a huge target of 197-run set by the Karachi Kings in sixth match ...

More From This Category
Okara man tortured, filmed by brothers-in-law ...
10:45 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
Lahore court summons top officials of Nestle ...
09:30 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
Indian troops kill two youth in occupied Kashmir
11:35 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
COVID-19 – Pakistan announces to allow indoor ...
10:01 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Karachi Kings’ Babar and Sharjeel set highest ...
08:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
CJCSC Gen Nadeem discusses bilateral cooperation ...
08:16 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this Pakistani ...
05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr