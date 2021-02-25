NCOC allows 50 percent audience in PSL 6 matches
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has increased the spectator’s figure in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The permission will be effective from March 15 as the authority has decided to increase the number of spectators from 20 percent to 50 percent. The audience will be allowed according to the capacity of the stadium.
A statement issued by NCOC on Wednesday stated that there will be a full capacity crowd during the playoffs of the PSL sixth edition.
COVID-19 – Pakistan announces to allow indoor ... 10:01 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD - The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced to relax the some of the coronavirus ...
With the latest update, 14,000 spectators will be able to enjoy matches at the 28,000-seat Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The NCOC also decided to revoke all restrictions and allowed indoor weddings from March 15, while the time restrictions in shopping malls and parks were also lifted.
PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United beat Karachi ... 10:53 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Islamabad United successfully achieved a huge target of 197-run set by the Karachi Kings in sixth match ...
- NCOC allows 50 percent audience in PSL 6 matches11:05 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Okara man tortured, filmed by brothers-in-law (VIDEO)10:45 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-25- ...10:25 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 February 202110:00 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Lahore court summons top officials of Nestle Pakistan after infant's ...09:30 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Shaniera Akram reminds netizens to 'Pawri' with their masks on02:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021