NCOC allows 50 percent audience in PSL 6 matches

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has increased the spectator’s figure in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The permission will be effective from March 15 as the authority has decided to increase the number of spectators from 20 percent to 50 percent. The audience will be allowed according to the capacity of the stadium.

A statement issued by NCOC on Wednesday stated that there will be a full capacity crowd during the playoffs of the PSL sixth edition.

With the latest update, 14,000 spectators will be able to enjoy matches at the 28,000-seat Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The NCOC also decided to revoke all restrictions and allowed indoor weddings from March 15, while the time restrictions in shopping malls and parks were also lifted.