Dr. Ali Razaque clinches victory in Lahore Gymkhana’s Annual Elections

LAHORE—The prestigious club Lahore Gymkhana held successful elections, with Dr. Ali Razaque clinching the polls with over 1900 votes.

Lahore Gymkhana annual polls elected 12 office-bearers from competitive pool of 27 candidates. The elections were held in peaceful and transparent manner, with polling agents and representatives closely monitoring voting process to ensure fairness. A total of 3,015 votes were cast during the election, with 41 votes mutually invalidated by polling agents and representatives.

After tight contest, Dr. Ali Razaque emerged as top candidate, securing 1,923 votes. Salman Siddique followed closely with 1,788 votes, while Wajid Aziz Khan received 1,751 votes.

Name Number of Votes Dr. Ali Razaque 1923 Salman Siddique 1788 Wajid Aziz Khan 1751 Mian Misbah ur Rehman 1665 Sarmad Nadeem 1647 Parvez Bhandara 1461 Samaira Nazir Siddiqui 1392 Sardar Qasim Farooq Ali 1366 Khawaja Imran Zubair 1356 Mian Waqar ud Din 1331 Shaukat Javed 1322 Qamar Khan 1247

The election process marks another step in governance of Lahore Gymkhana, with the newly elected office-bearers set to take charge in the coming term.