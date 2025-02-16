Dr. Ali Razaque clinches victory in Lahore Gymkhana’s Annual Elections

LAHORE—The prestigious club Lahore Gymkhana held successful elections, with Dr. Ali Razaque clinching the polls with over 1900 votes.
Lahore Gymkhana annual polls elected 12 office-bearers from competitive pool of 27 candidates. The elections were held in peaceful and transparent manner, with polling agents and representatives closely monitoring voting process to ensure fairness. A total of 3,015 votes were cast during the election, with 41 votes mutually invalidated by polling agents and representatives.
After tight contest, Dr. Ali Razaque emerged as top candidate, securing 1,923 votes. Salman Siddique followed closely with 1,788 votes, while Wajid Aziz Khan received 1,751 votes.
|Name
|Number of Votes
|Dr. Ali Razaque
|1923
|Salman Siddique
|1788
|Wajid Aziz Khan
|1751
|Mian Misbah ur Rehman
|1665
|Sarmad Nadeem
|1647
|Parvez Bhandara
|1461
|Samaira Nazir Siddiqui
|1392
|Sardar Qasim Farooq Ali
|1366
|Khawaja Imran Zubair
|1356
|Mian Waqar ud Din
|1331
|Shaukat Javed
|1322
|Qamar Khan
|1247
The election process marks another step in governance of Lahore Gymkhana, with the newly elected office-bearers set to take charge in the coming term.