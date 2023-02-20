9th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf all set for six days of competition at Lahore Gymkhana  

LAHORE – The landmark 9th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship gets underway at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club from tomorrow (Tuesday).
This was stated by Sarmad Nadeem of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club during a press conference attended and addressed by Hamid Zaman, Head of Zaman Family, Bilal Zaman, Taha Mehmood, Captain Golf, Ayesha Hamid, Lady Captain of Gymkhana Golf Club and tournament organizer Aahyan Mumtaz.
Hamid Zaman said this golfing activity is in its 9th iteration, the JA Zaman Memorial Championship – a PGA and PGF-sanctioned tournament – has evolved to become one of the biggest golf tournaments nationwide with total prize money of Rs 6 million. The tournament attracts the top golfing talent from across the country and is one of the most anticipated match ups of the golfing calendar in Pakistan.
In this year’s edition, top 100 ranked golf professionals of Pakistan will compete in the main draw from the February 23 to 26, making it one of the most competitive fields in golf across the country. The championship includes nationally recognized golf amateur players who compete for glory and honors in victory.
Total prize money is Rs 6 million and a chance to win a 1,300 CC Honda City on a Hole-in-One, makes the match one of the top purses in Pakistan golf. Six categories of players including juniors, ladies, senior professionals and amateurs, and veteran golfers all participate in the tournament. Record number of entries highlighting the anticipation and excitement the championship brings forth with more than 500 plus participants.
Bilal Zaman said that the tournament is held in the memory of JA Zaman; an iconic symbol who was a man of enormous dignity. He left behind an indelible impact of his entrepreneurial abilities and his passion for golf in particular. JA Zaman’s family, which is the principal sponsor of this championship, is pleased to make possible, with the gracious cooperation of the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Committee, such a prestigious event where, no doubt, only the best of the sport will be showcased.
Regarding the playing arena, Sarmad Nadeem said that Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course is one of the oldest golf courses in Pakistan tracing its origin to the 19th Century. It is an 18 holes championship course, with a par 72 spread over 65 acres. It is a tree lined course demanding excellence and accuracy from start to finish.
Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed highlighted that star players of the national golf circuit like Shabbir Iqbal, M Matloob, Ahmed Baig, Hamza Amin, Muhammad Munir, Waheed Baloch, Minhaj Maqsood, Muhammad Alam and Muhammad Shahzad will be competing against one another to see who comes out on top. Shabbir Iqbal is ranked No 1 in Pakistan, while Ahmed Baig is a rising star full of bristling energy.
The final round will take place on Sunday (February 26) at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, followed by the prize distribution to be held at Golf Course Lawns at 3:30 pm. The Zaman Family will be hosts at the prize distribution ceremony.
It is worth mentioning here that JA Zaman was a man of enormous dignity and morale. He left behind an indelible impact of his entrepreneurial abilities along with his passion for sports – in particular golf – a game that he played for over fifty years of his 96 years life. He was not only an entrepreneur, but a philanthropist, who believed in sharing generously of the good fortune bestowed upon him by The Almighty.
His descendants cherish his memory and continue to take inspiration from how he lived his life to the fullest; having been a man of impeccable integrity and indomitable spirit, who found success and balance in this world and, God Willing, the Hereafter, through hard work, honesty and discipline.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-winning-momentum-against-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.