Saim Ayub’s viral videos with model Kashaf Ali in London raise eyebrows

Pakistani flamboyant player Saim Ayub traveled to the UK for treatment due to injury, and now the 22-year-old garnered unwanted attention after his videos with model and digital influencer Kashaf Ali sparked frenzy online.

Saim and Kashaf can be seen rubbing shoulders in London, and fans were quick to made guess about what’s cooking in the British capital. As Saim is expected to focus on his recovery and return to cricket, several clips sparked disappointment among cricket fans.

People even raised concerns about priorities, questioning whether Saim is dedicating enough attention to his treatment and career. Some social media users even drew comparisons to cricketers like Asif Ali, who have faced similar criticisms for their off-field activities.

The backlash intensified when viewers joked about Saim Ayub potentially hosting his own “Champions Trophy” in UK. Despite criticism, Saim continues to enjoy his time with friends and family. His viral videos with Kashaf Ali have led to mixed reactions, with some fans feeling disappointed by his apparent casual approach to his recovery process, while others defended his right to unwind and spend time with loved ones.