Sher Afzal Marwat accuses Faiz Hameed of facilitating Imran Riaz Khan’s ‘land deal’

ISLAMABAD – Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat made shocking claims about ex-ISI chief General Faiz Hameed of facilitating over 600 kanals of land for YouTuber and former TV host Imran Riaz Khan in Chakwal.

Speaking with journalists, Sher Afzal claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur raised construction of lavish residence, fish ponds, and a horse stable on the countryside land.

PTI leader raised questions about how former TV host was able to get billions. He further claimed that Riaz was a cnfidante of intelligence agencies during PTI’s time in power. According to Marwat, Riaz sought mining contracts from Gandapur multiple times and had attempted to enhance his public image by collaborating with the agencies.

He further expressed doubts about how Imran Riaz managed to leave Pakistan without getting noticed, despite the government’s ability to block his passport. He questioned how Riaz could have traveled to the UK if the government was serious about preventing his departure.

Marwat revealed that he would soon release a video exposing Riaz’s alleged properties. Separately, he accused PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja of orchestrating his expulsion from the party. Marwat criticized Raja’s rise to power, attributing it to the influence of powerful individuals and asserting that non-elected members were running the party.

Lately, Imran Riaz confirmed his covert exit from Pakistan on social media, stating he had faced numerous hardships but would return to the country soon.

 

