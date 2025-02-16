Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Feroze Khan suffers defeat in first Boxing Match against Rahim Pardesi

LAHORE – Actor Feroze Khan looks to inspire fitness and sports careers despite loss in first boxing match against YouTuber Rahim Pardesi.

The exciting game between content creator Pardesi and Feroze Khan sent online frenzy but Khan’s fans were disappointed as the game end with 4-1. The five-minute bout was fiercely contested, with both fighters giving their best. However, at a crucial moment, Feroze Khan lost focus, and Pardesi led the charge.

Despite suffering some bleeding, Feroze and Pardesi showed great sportsmanship after the match, shaking hands and praising each other’s performances.

Ahead of this much anticipated match, Feroze shared on his Instagram story that he is embarking on a new career in boxing. The Khaani star called it his new game plan, saying he is looking to start boxing career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

I want people to focus on fitness and training, and this initiative will open doors for aspiring athletes looking for opportunities, he said. The actor explained that his decision to pursue boxing is not only a personal one but also aims to inspire others to take fitness and sports seriously as a career choice.

Feroze Khan announces professional boxing debut against Rahim Pardesi

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

