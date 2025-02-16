Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Where to Watch Matches this year? Live Streaming and Broadcast details

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is finally here and broadcast details are unveiled for masses as excitement is building.

The countdown to much-awaited ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has officially started, and cricket fans around globe are in for an exciting 19-day tournament. Set to take place from February 19 to March 9, the competition promises thrilling matchups with eight teams vying for the prestigious title.

The action kicks off with defending champions Pakistan facing off against New Zealand in what is sure to be an electrifying opening match on February 19. Fans are eagerly anticipating this blockbuster start, as the tournament is expected to feature some of the best cricketing talent in the world.

Cricket lovers are already gearing up to watch their favorite teams compete in what promises to be a captivating and historic tournament

Champions Trophy Live Streaming in Pakistan

Country TV Channels Streaming 
Pakistan PTV, Ten Sports Myco, Tamasha apps

Watch Champions Trophy Online

Country TV  Streaming 
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App
Bangladesh Nagorik TV, T Sports Toffee app
India JioStar Jio Hotstar
UAE CricLife Max, CricLife Max2 STARZPLAY
USA and Canada WillowTV Willow by Cricbuzz app
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app
Australia Prime
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Now and SkyGo apps
South Africa and sub-Saharan territories SuperSport SuperSport App
Afghanistan ATN
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1 linear) Sirasa (digital)

Champions Trophy Schedule 2025

Date Match Local Time Venue
Feb 19, Wed Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Match, Group A 02:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi
Feb 20, Thu Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Match, Group A 01:00 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Feb 21, Fri Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B 02:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi
Feb 22, Sat Australia vs England, 4th Match, Group B 02:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Feb 23, Sun Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A 01:00 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Feb 24, Mon Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A 02:00 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Feb 25, Tue Australia vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B 02:00 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Feb 26, Wed Afghanistan vs England, 8th Match, Group B 02:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Feb 27, Thu Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A 02:00 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Feb 28, Fri Afghanistan vs Australia, 10th Match, Group B 02:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Mar 01, Sat South Africa vs England, 11th Match, Group B 02:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi
Mar 02, Sun New Zealand vs India, 12th Match, Group A 01:00 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Mar 04, Tue 1st Semi-Final (A1 vs B2) 01:00 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Mar 05, Wed 2nd Semi-Final (B1 vs A2) 02:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Mar 09, Sun Final 02:30 PM TBC

Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony brings Glitz, Glam, and Star Power to Lahore’s Shahi Qila

