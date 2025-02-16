ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Where to Watch Matches this year? Live Streaming and Broadcast details

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is finally here and broadcast details are unveiled for masses as excitement is building.

The countdown to much-awaited ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has officially started, and cricket fans around globe are in for an exciting 19-day tournament. Set to take place from February 19 to March 9, the competition promises thrilling matchups with eight teams vying for the prestigious title.

The action kicks off with defending champions Pakistan facing off against New Zealand in what is sure to be an electrifying opening match on February 19. Fans are eagerly anticipating this blockbuster start, as the tournament is expected to feature some of the best cricketing talent in the world.

Cricket lovers are already gearing up to watch their favorite teams compete in what promises to be a captivating and historic tournament

Champions Trophy Live Streaming in Pakistan

Country TV Channels Streaming Pakistan PTV, Ten Sports Myco, Tamasha apps

Watch Champions Trophy Online

Country TV Streaming UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App Bangladesh Nagorik TV, T Sports Toffee app India JioStar Jio Hotstar UAE CricLife Max, CricLife Max2 STARZPLAY USA and Canada WillowTV Willow by Cricbuzz app Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app Australia – Prime New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Now and SkyGo apps South Africa and sub-Saharan territories SuperSport SuperSport App Afghanistan ATN – Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1 linear) Sirasa (digital)

Champions Trophy Schedule 2025