ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Where to Watch Matches this year? Live Streaming and Broadcast details

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is finally here and broadcast details are unveiled for masses as excitement is building.
The countdown to much-awaited ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has officially started, and cricket fans around globe are in for an exciting 19-day tournament. Set to take place from February 19 to March 9, the competition promises thrilling matchups with eight teams vying for the prestigious title.
The action kicks off with defending champions Pakistan facing off against New Zealand in what is sure to be an electrifying opening match on February 19. Fans are eagerly anticipating this blockbuster start, as the tournament is expected to feature some of the best cricketing talent in the world.
Cricket lovers are already gearing up to watch their favorite teams compete in what promises to be a captivating and historic tournament
Champions Trophy Live Streaming in Pakistan
|Country
|TV Channels
|Streaming
|Pakistan
|PTV, Ten Sports
|Myco, Tamasha apps
Watch Champions Trophy Online
|Country
|TV
|Streaming
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action
|SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App
|Bangladesh
|Nagorik TV, T Sports
|Toffee app
|India
|JioStar
|Jio Hotstar
|UAE
|CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
|STARZPLAY
|USA and Canada
|WillowTV
|Willow by Cricbuzz app
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean app
|Australia
|–
|Prime
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Now and SkyGo apps
|South Africa and sub-Saharan territories
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|Afghanistan
|ATN
|–
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV (TV1 linear)
|Sirasa (digital)
Champions Trophy Schedule 2025
|Date
|Match
|Local Time
|Venue
|Feb 19, Wed
|Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Match, Group A
|02:00 PM
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Feb 20, Thu
|Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Match, Group A
|01:00 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Feb 21, Fri
|Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B
|02:00 PM
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Feb 22, Sat
|Australia vs England, 4th Match, Group B
|02:00 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Feb 23, Sun
|Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A
|01:00 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Feb 24, Mon
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A
|02:00 PM
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|Feb 25, Tue
|Australia vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B
|02:00 PM
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|Feb 26, Wed
|Afghanistan vs England, 8th Match, Group B
|02:00 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Feb 27, Thu
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A
|02:00 PM
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
|Feb 28, Fri
|Afghanistan vs Australia, 10th Match, Group B
|02:00 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Mar 01, Sat
|South Africa vs England, 11th Match, Group B
|02:00 PM
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Mar 02, Sun
|New Zealand vs India, 12th Match, Group A
|01:00 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Mar 04, Tue
|1st Semi-Final (A1 vs B2)
|01:00 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Mar 05, Wed
|2nd Semi-Final (B1 vs A2)
|02:00 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Mar 09, Sun
|Final
|02:30 PM
|TBC
Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony brings Glitz, Glam, and Star Power to Lahore’s Shahi Qila