#ShutUpSikanderBakht: Twitterati sees red over Muhammad Rizwan criticism

Noor Fatima 07:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
Former Pakistani cricketer Sikander Bakht's unfiltered opinions have landed him in hot waters again. The 65-year-old player recently shared two cents on the Sri Lanka-Pakistan test and took a jibe at Sarfaraz Ahmed and Muhammad Rizwan.

In a television program, the cricket analyst said Sarfaraz could have sustained injuries due to Rizwan's curses. And if this wasn't enough to ignite cricket fanatics, Bakht added that Rizwan shouldn't have gone as a substitute fielder in Sri Lankan test. 

"It should have been a youngster like [Mohammad] Huraira or Aamer Jamal," Bakht opined.

The former right-handed batsman added that "Rizwan has been asserting dominance over the entire team."

As soon as Bakht's analysis went viral, Twitterati saw red and pushed the hashtag #ShutUpSikanderBakht. 

With millions of people coming out in Rizwan's favour, the hashtag started trending on Twitter.

Another user wrote, "How can you hate this man. He is always there to represent his nation and to give his 100% in the field. He is a true fighter and he fights till the last ball. Keep your opinions in your pocket Skiander Bakht. [sic]"

This is, however, not the first time Bakht has been critical of the cricket team or its players. He previously lambasted Babar Azam stating that "Babar has to learn a lot as a captain. There are so many people who are born as leaders. Babar is not a born leader."

"When he was given the captaincy, I said in my interview that he wasn't a good choice. I wanted him to prove me wrong by showing his captaincy but he didn't," he added.

Kiwi commentator's remarks on Hassan Ali's wife draw online criticism

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

