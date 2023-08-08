ShutUpSikanderBakht: Twitterati sees red over Muhammad Rizwan criticism

Former Pakistani cricketer Sikander Bakht's unfiltered opinions have landed him in hot waters again. The 65-year-old player recently shared two cents on the Sri Lanka-Pakistan test and took a jibe at Sarfaraz Ahmed and Muhammad Rizwan.
In a television program, the cricket analyst said Sarfaraz could have sustained injuries due to Rizwan's curses. And if this wasn't enough to ignite cricket fanatics, Bakht added that Rizwan shouldn't have gone as a substitute fielder in Sri Lankan test.
"It should have been a youngster like [Mohammad] Huraira or Aamer Jamal," Bakht opined.
The former right-handed batsman added that "Rizwan has been asserting dominance over the entire team."
'Rizwan ne Pakistan team pe qabza kia huwa hay' - Sikandar Bakht— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 7, 2023
'Pata nahin kisi ki dua thi ke Sarfaraz ke sir par ball lag gayi'
This is MAFIA! Allah bachaye in se! He targeted Rizwan and Babar multiple times, below average cricketer himself ????????pic.twitter.com/0ua4y5jwvj
As soon as Bakht's analysis went viral, Twitterati saw red and pushed the hashtag #ShutUpSikanderBakht.
With millions of people coming out in Rizwan's favour, the hashtag started trending on Twitter.
Rizwan has a huge army of fans behind him who give him the support he deserves so these so called cricket experts should think twice before speaking!— HJ★ (@Hajra__Javed) August 8, 2023
#ShutUpSikanderBakht #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/gWO8Wb8CpQ
Another user wrote, "How can you hate this man. He is always there to represent his nation and to give his 100% in the field. He is a true fighter and he fights till the last ball. Keep your opinions in your pocket Skiander Bakht. [sic]"
How can you hate this man. He is always there to represent his nation and to give his 100% in the field. He is a true fighter and he fights till the last ball. Keep your opinions in your pocket Skiander Bakht. #Rizwan #ShutUpSikanderBakht pic.twitter.com/CXUDm3Kcpy— Emaan Butt (@EmaanBu64924722) August 8, 2023
These seniors are disgusting istg. What's wrong with this old man how come he's saying this about the superstar of Pakistan who has number of contributions for his county. Ngl foreign countries are better who at least respect Rizwan and appreciate his skills #ShutUpSikanderBakht https://t.co/p2dbPMy5zc— HJ★ (@Hajra__Javed) August 7, 2023
Laikin mai ne tu suna tha k Rizwan k tu fans hi nai hain phir ye kese? ???????? #ShutUpSikanderBakht pic.twitter.com/0yavjtqohl— Ayat (@ayat_shah56) August 8, 2023
you run agenda's, we run this place #BehindYouRizwan #ShutUpSikanderBakht pic.twitter.com/onfd1fmQ7f— Teemi (@Teemi_official) August 8, 2023
@Sikanderbakhts himself has no achievements in his cricketing career; that's why he talks trash to get attention. The interesting thing is that most fans of this generation don't even know his name.— ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? (@ZalmiFansClub) August 8, 2023
We love and respect @iMRizwanPak❤#ShutUpSikanderBakht pic.twitter.com/6V15CIaX83
This is, however, not the first time Bakht has been critical of the cricket team or its players. He previously lambasted Babar Azam stating that "Babar has to learn a lot as a captain. There are so many people who are born as leaders. Babar is not a born leader."
"When he was given the captaincy, I said in my interview that he wasn't a good choice. I wanted him to prove me wrong by showing his captaincy but he didn't," he added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.5
|294.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.8
|375.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.4
|82.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.8
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.58
|771.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.17
|942.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329
|331.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.