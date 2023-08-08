Search

ImmigrationPakistanTop News

It's official: Pakistan is privatizing Pakistan International Airlines

Web Desk 08:11 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
It's official: Pakistan is privatizing Pakistan International Airlines
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - The federal government in Pakistan has decided to privatize the national carrier battling a financial crisis for a very long period of time now.

The decision to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd. in the list of active privatization projects of the ongoing privatization program, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement said on Monday.

The participants of the meeting also supported the hiring of a financial adviser to process the transaction of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, an asset of PIA Investment Limited.

The decision to privatize PIA comes amid measures to reduce the losses of the national exchequer through different state own enterprises; the national carrier is also set to resume flights to the United Kingdom and other European destinations by October.

In 2020, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe over safety concerns.

EASA said that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).

At least six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning element of a Safety Management System was not implemented.

Earlier, the government decided to outsource the operations at three international airports of the country located in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

In this regard, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told newsmen that the Islamabad International Airport would be outsourced for 15 years.

The finance minister has already convened multiple meetings of the committee formed to engage foreign operators for outsourcing and soon Karachi and Lahore international airports would also be outsourced if the plans are executed.  

The outsourcing of three airports has been kicked off within the scope of a public-private partnership to engage private investors/airport operators through a competitive and transparent process. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Tender for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport issued: Details inside

08:38 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Pakistan Navy war drill Shamsheer-e-Bahr XI begins

12:35 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Street co-named after Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal in New York City

11:42 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Imran Khan’s arrest: UN chief urges Pakistan to respect due process, rule of law

10:09 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

‘Beep Pakistan’: Pakistan launches app to replace WhatsApp

12:35 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Bear delays international flight at Dubai airport: Here's interesting story from aviation world

11:34 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tender for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport issued: ...

08:38 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 8th August, 2023 

09:04 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.5 294.65
Euro EUR 320.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.8 375.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.4 82.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.8 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 196.5 198.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.58 771.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.17 942.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 329 331.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 8, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (8 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Karachi PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Islamabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Peshawar PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Quetta PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sialkot PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Attock PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujranwala PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Jehlum PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Multan PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Bahawalpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Gujrat PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nawabshah PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Chakwal PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Hyderabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Nowshehra PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Sargodha PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Faisalabad PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545
Mirpur PKR 221,700 PKR 2,545

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: