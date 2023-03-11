Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2023Sports

Kiwi commentator's remarks on Hassan Ali's wife draw online criticism

Noor Fatima 01:20 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
Kiwi commentator's remarks on Hassan Ali's wife draw online criticism

Although former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull previously set off a social media storm for his blunt criticism on Pakistan cricketers during the 8th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), netizens were quite done and dragged him into another problem.

The Kiwi cricketer-turned-commentator — who is currently in Pakistan for commentary in the Pakistan Super League — dug himself a pit as he was heard commenting on Hasan Ali’s wife, Samiya Arzoo. 

Right when the winning team was celebrating its triumph, Doull's extempore appreciation for Ali's wife was heard.

Doulle said, “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

The 53-year-old's fellow commentator, instead of making him telling him about the identity of the female spectator, laughed, saying, “Doully, you’re hot. Like Islamabad United (referring to the team’s red jersey). Red hot.”

To avoid any confusion, the video circulating on social media is from Match No. 24 played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on March 7 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

“Simon Doull about Hassan Ali's wife,” read the caption of the video with an astonished face emoji, although Doull hadn't uttered anything untoward. 

The already fuming Twitterati was ticked off by Doull’s comment and criticised him on social media, although some suggested that the lambastkng was uncalled for.

The Pakistani cricketer, Hassan Ali, his wife Samiya Arzoo, an Indian national, tied the knot in August 2019 in Dubai. The couple is blessed with a daughter.

Trolls spoil Hassan Ali and wife Samiya’s beautiful photos

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Jacqueline Fernandez to become the face of popular sports and online gaming exchange

07:35 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Muneeba Ali’s ton helps Pakistan beat Ireland at T20 World Cup

09:32 AM | 16 Feb, 2023

Hassan Ali wins over internet for kissing Shadab Khan at his Walima reception

07:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

'Ustaad' Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases self-composed PSL 8 Anthem

11:52 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

12:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Shoaib Malik gets emotional on wife Sania Mirza’s retirement

10:32 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Multan Sultans face Quetta Gladiators today

02:00 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 11, 2023

08:03 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.5 284
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,500 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: