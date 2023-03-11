Kiwi commentator's remarks on Hassan Ali's wife draw online criticism

Although former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull previously set off a social media storm for his blunt criticism on Pakistan cricketers during the 8th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), netizens were quite done and dragged him into another problem.

The Kiwi cricketer-turned-commentator — who is currently in Pakistan for commentary in the Pakistan Super League — dug himself a pit as he was heard commenting on Hasan Ali’s wife, Samiya Arzoo.

Right when the winning team was celebrating its triumph, Doull's extempore appreciation for Ali's wife was heard.

Doulle said, “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

The 53-year-old's fellow commentator, instead of making him telling him about the identity of the female spectator, laughed, saying, “Doully, you’re hot. Like Islamabad United (referring to the team’s red jersey). Red hot.”

To avoid any confusion, the video circulating on social media is from Match No. 24 played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on March 7 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

“Simon Doull about Hassan Ali's wife,” read the caption of the video with an astonished face emoji, although Doull hadn't uttered anything untoward.

The already fuming Twitterati was ticked off by Doull’s comment and criticised him on social media, although some suggested that the lambastkng was uncalled for.

Heard it the other day and was disgusted by it. Good to know people are picking this up(even if the intent feels a little shady) https://t.co/3UzXjcJNTc — m K (@k_marium) March 9, 2023

Hassan Ali Choray ga nahi. https://t.co/PjnJsIxYae — مہر معیز الحق (@MoeezulHaqChau1) March 9, 2023

Simon Doull is all of Us right now ???????????? even he is baffled by the beauty of Pakistan ????????????????❤️❤️ #simondoull #tiktokdown #PSL8 pic.twitter.com/08VK1KizuQ — Adil Ali Shah (@AdilAliShah13) March 9, 2023

Camera on wasim Simon Doull " wasim knows he missed a dirty fulltoss ???? he could have won it " camera shifts to girl " She has won it she has won few hearts i believe ???? " Waqar bhai " Doully Doully u r hot red hot ???? " Best Ending evr ???? #IUvLQ #BabarAzam???? pic.twitter.com/aE4U7JoWza — Adil Ali Shah (@AdilAliShah13) March 9, 2023

Nothing wrong in this .... Although It was an excellent match ,, — Syed Shariq Shah (@shariq_ss) March 10, 2023

He is just admiring the beauty of her thats it — Adil Ali Shah (@AdilAliShah13) March 9, 2023

Is there any wrong in that? — Aditya reddy (@Adityar13731513) March 9, 2023

What the heck??? There is nothing wrong in this — Iqbal Mir (@IqbalMir415) March 10, 2023

I think they are trying to pull Simon into a controversy because he criticized babar's batting when he was getting to 100. They are trying to stop him somehow by pulling into unnecessary controversy — Just4Cricket (@GodLightTruth) March 9, 2023

The Pakistani cricketer, Hassan Ali, his wife Samiya Arzoo, an Indian national, tied the knot in August 2019 in Dubai. The couple is blessed with a daughter.