PSL 2025, 1st match, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – Live streaming, squads, time

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025) is all set to begin today when defending champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A glittering opening ceremony before the start of play on Friday will mark the beginning of this historic tenth edition of the tournament. The event is slated to run from 11 April to 18 May with night matches starting at 8pm PKT.

The 34-match tournament comprises of three-double headers scheduled on 12 April, 1 and 10 May, while the remaining fixtures will be single headers taking place across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The three afternoon games will begin at 4pm PKT.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Daryl Mitchell, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Kusal Perera, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, David Wiese, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali Mohammad Akhlaq, Rishad Hossain, Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza, Tom Curran, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Azab

Islamabad United: Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Matthew Short, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Benjamin Dwarshuis, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith, Sam Billings, Hunain Shah, Saad Masood

LQ vs IU Match Time

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will start at 8:30 pm today while the toss will be held at 8:00 pm.

PSL 2025 Broadcast

The six-team tournament will be broadcast live on A Sports, as Pakistan’s first HD sports channel continues its association with the marquee event. The matches will also be broadcast live on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

PSL 2025 Live Streaming

The live streaming for Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars matches will be available at Tapmad, Tamasha, Daraz, Myco and Begin in Pakistan.