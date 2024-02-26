Search

PSL 9, Match 13: Confident Peshawar Zalmi face Islamabad United today

10:24 AM | 26 Feb, 2024
PSL 9, Match 13: Confident Peshawar Zalmi face Islamabad United today
Source: representational picture

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar Zalmi eye to advance winning momentum as they face former champions Islamabad United in match 13 of Lahore's Qaddafi Stadium. The game is set to begin at 7:00 pm.

Babar Azam led Zalmi are at number four on points table while United are number five on the points table. Both sides will lock horns to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the next round in flagship cricket tournament.

Following a murky start in marque tournament, Zalmi stunned Multan Sultans by 5 runs in a thrilling contest, and team then outclassed Lahore Qalandars in Sunday thriller.

Islamabad United started their campaign on a postive note, defeating Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets before losing to Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators last week.

The team then lost 2 games but is working for a comeback against Zalmi to improve their number five position on points table. 

United will be coming to face Zalmi without opener Alex Hales who is unavailable. England cricketer had personal commitment, which is why he will miss his team’s upcoming match. He will join his squad for the remaining matches, starting with the second leg in Karachi. 

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan , Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad Gus Atkinson, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph, Arshad Iqbal, Luke Wood, Sufiyan Muqeem

