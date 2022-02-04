Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action declared illegal
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling after biomechanical testing in Lahore confirmed his action was illegal, having first been reported during a stint with the Sydney Thunder last month, said Cricket Australia.
In a statement issued on Friday, the testing at Lahore’s University of Management Sciences on January 21 revealed Hasnain breached the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension on his “good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer”.
The ban will rule the 21-year-old speedster who regularly tops the 145kph mark out of Pakistan’s home series against Australia next month.
He has also been banned from bowling in the Pakistan Super League and will instead begin immediate remedial work on the action.
Hasnain had played the first three games of the competition taking 3-76 for the Quetta Gladiators while analysis on his action was completed.
Hasnain’s bowling was reported by umpire Gerard Abood after his BBL debut with the Thunder on January 2. At the time he had already played in 70 T20 matches around the world, including 18 at international level, as well as eight ODIs.
Mohammad Hasnain to undergo bowling test after ... 06:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Young Pakistani Mohammad Hasnain has been sent for testing on his bowling action after it was questioned ...
His BBL career began with a triple-wicket maiden and Hasnain finished the game against the Adelaide Strikers with 3-20 from his four overs. Umpire Abood was at square leg for all of Hasnain’s deliveries in that match.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it would appoint a coach to being work on his action with a view to making him eligible again “as quickly as practically possible”.
“The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment,” a PCB statement read.
“Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kph. As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League.
“Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible.”
Hasnain made his international debut against Australia in Sharjah in March 2019 and in October that year became the youngest player ever to take a T20 international hat-trick in a match against Sri Lanka.
PSL7: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators, ... 11:58 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Islamabad United jumped to the second spot on the points table after a thumping 43-run victory over ...
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 February 202210:14 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan is our strategic partner, says US after Rahul Gandhi’s ...09:48 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action declared illegal09:20 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
- Coronavirus takes 48 more lives in Pakistan08:45 AM | 4 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators, take 2nd position on ...11:58 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Asrar Shah enchants the audience by singing Parizaad's OST at ...05:01 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Nimra Khan leaves fans awestruck with her melodious voice04:37 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Momal Sheikh trolled for wearing bold dress04:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021