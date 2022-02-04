Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action declared illegal

LAHORE – Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling after biomechanical testing in Lahore confirmed his action was illegal, having first been reported during a stint with the Sydney Thunder last month, said Cricket Australia.

In a statement issued on Friday, the testing at Lahore’s University of Management Sciences on January 21 revealed Hasnain breached the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension on his “good length delivery, full length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer”.

The ban will rule the 21-year-old speedster who regularly tops the 145kph mark out of Pakistan’s home series against Australia next month.

He has also been banned from bowling in the Pakistan Super League and will instead begin immediate remedial work on the action.

Hasnain had played the first three games of the competition taking 3-76 for the Quetta Gladiators while analysis on his action was completed.

Hasnain’s bowling was reported by umpire Gerard Abood after his BBL debut with the Thunder on January 2. At the time he had already played in 70 T20 matches around the world, including 18 at international level, as well as eight ODIs.

Mohammad Hasnain to undergo bowling test after ... 06:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2022 LAHORE – Young Pakistani Mohammad Hasnain has been sent for testing on his bowling action after it was questioned ...

His BBL career began with a triple-wicket maiden and Hasnain finished the game against the Adelaide Strikers with 3-20 from his four overs. Umpire Abood was at square leg for all of Hasnain’s deliveries in that match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it would appoint a coach to being work on his action with a view to making him eligible again “as quickly as practically possible”.

“The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment,” a PCB statement read.

“Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kph. As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League.

“Instead, he will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible.”

Hasnain made his international debut against Australia in Sharjah in March 2019 and in October that year became the youngest player ever to take a T20 international hat-trick in a match against Sri Lanka.