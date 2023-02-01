Peshawar Zalmi set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in exhibition match; Check squads, and live streaming details

QUETTA – The star-studded exhibition match will see Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in action on February 5 as the two sides are set to lock horns in Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.
The match was hyped for being the first to be held in the country’s sparsely populated region Balochistan.
Pakistan Cricket Board decided to host the exhibition match in collaboration with the Balochistan government between the two PSL teams ahead of the upcoming eighth edition of the country’s flagship cricket tournament.
🚨Great news for Zalmi & Gladiators fans🚨— Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) January 27, 2023
#YellowStorm is coming to the beautiful city of Quetta ⚡
We are excited to play in Quetta for the people of Baluchistan💜
PZ🆚QG
🗓5th Feb
⏲11 AM
🏟Bugti Cricket Stadium, Quetta #Zalmi #ZKingdom #ZalmiDeluxe pic.twitter.com/AkjzI0gNRy
Earlier this week, tickets were open for sale for a mere Rs.20 to attract masses of the country’s southwestern region to the stadium. On Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced that PTV Sports will bring the live telecast of the star-studded encounter. The match will begin at 8 AM in the morning.
On Wednesday, Zalmi and Gladiators announced their squads. Star player and country’s all-format skipper Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi and seasoned player Sarfaraz Ahmed will appear as captain of Quetta Gladiators. Fans will also former interim coach Shahid Afridi in action in the exhibition match.
The King of the North returns to #YellowStorm⚡@SAfridiOfficial will represent Peshawar Zalmi once again in an exhibition match 💛— Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) January 27, 2023
Stay Tuned‼#Zalmi #ZKingdom #ZalmiDeluxe pic.twitter.com/JgijS0LNih
Zalmi squad: Babar Azam, Danish Aziz, Saim Ayub, Haider Ali, Usama Mir, Usman Qadir, Aamer Jamal, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, Azam Khan
Mentor: Inzamam-ul-Haq Head Coach: Kamran Akmal
Gladiators squad: Khushdil Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Bismillah Khan, Saud Shakeel, Umaid Asif, Abdul Wahid Banglazai, Aimal Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Nawaz.
Head Coach: Moin Khan
The toss of the game would be held at 11 am on February 5, with the game starting at 11:30am.
It was reported that the exhibition game will be live telecast on PTV sports.
