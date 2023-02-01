Search

Lahore restaurants to stay open till 11pm, orders LHC

Web Desk 02:18 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Lahore restaurants to stay open till 11pm, orders LHC
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the authorities to stay restaurants open by 11:00 pm allowing eateries to stay open for another hour in the metropolis.

Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court issued the written order in the smog case which allowed home delivery service to continue till midnight.

Retracting its previous order, the court further directed the traffic police to issue contact numbers for information regarding traffic jams.

Last year in December, LHC ordered the closure of markets and restaurants on weekdays at 10 pm and 11 pm on weekends. Stern measures were taken as the provincial capital of Lahore remained among the top polluted cities in the world with hazardous levels of air quality.

Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, is facing pollution as long queues of passenger vehicles continue to block arteries in the metropolis, especially in business hubs like Gulberg.

Three-day weekly closure of schools announced in Lahore as smog worsens

Amid worsening air quality, experts warn of threat to public health. In some areas of the city, the index reading reached up to 400.

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st February  2023

07:46 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

