Lahore restaurants to stay open till 11pm, orders LHC

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed the authorities to stay restaurants open by 11:00 pm allowing eateries to stay open for another hour in the metropolis.
Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court issued the written order in the smog case which allowed home delivery service to continue till midnight.
Retracting its previous order, the court further directed the traffic police to issue contact numbers for information regarding traffic jams.
Last year in December, LHC ordered the closure of markets and restaurants on weekdays at 10 pm and 11 pm on weekends. Stern measures were taken as the provincial capital of Lahore remained among the top polluted cities in the world with hazardous levels of air quality.
Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, is facing pollution as long queues of passenger vehicles continue to block arteries in the metropolis, especially in business hubs like Gulberg.
Amid worsening air quality, experts warn of threat to public health. In some areas of the city, the index reading reached up to 400.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.9
|272.85
|Euro
|EUR
|290.22
|290.82
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.48
|331.18
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.78
|73.08
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.23
|71.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|702.68
|710.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201.75
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.15
|39.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.6
|39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.72
|34.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.24
|3.35
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|865.31
|874.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.24
|62.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.35
|173.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|686.49
|694.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|72.58
|73.28
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.2
|203.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.45
|25.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|286.19
|288.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
