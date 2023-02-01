KP police claim key arrests in Peshawar suicide bombing

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police claimed to have arrested terrorists linked with the Peshawar mosque bombing that killed around 101, mostly policemen.

Amid the widespread condemnation, the Peshawar police chief told a wire news service about key arrests in connection with the suicide attack that was said to be the deadliest in recent times.

The police official said a probe is underway to unearth how the suicide bomber gained access to such a highly-secured police area.

The development comes as top police officials formed two joint investigation teams to probe the attack. Officials also admitted to security lapse which resulted in the ghastly attack.

Initial reports claimed that more than 10kgs of explosives were used in the attack that jolted the nearby buildings as well.

Earlier today, the death toll rose to 101 as scores of injured are receiving treatment at state-run medical facilities across the province, of which eight are in critical condition, reports suggest.