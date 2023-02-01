Fawad Chaudhry walks free from jail after bail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was freed from the Adiala Jail on Wednesday after an Islamabad court approved his bail petition in a sedition case.

The former federal minister was arrested under sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a media talk.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the PTI senior vice president’s lawyer Babar Awan asked the additional sessions judge to approve the bail of his client. He said that the nation did not believe that such charges should be levelled against someone for speaking two words.

After asking Awan to read out the charges against the PTI leader, the court asked the lawyer what did Fawad mean when he threatened the family members of the ECP officials.

The judge said that Fawad is a senior lawyer and a parliamentarian, in response to which Awan said that in the past, a woman — PTI leader Shireen Mazari — was called "tractor trolley".

