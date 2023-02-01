First case of Covid sub-variant BF.7 detected in Pakistan

KARACHI – The highly contagious Coronavirus sub-variant BF.7 has been detected in the country’s largest city Karachi on Tuesday, the Sindh health department spokesperson confirmed.
Without revealing details, the spokesperson for the Sindh health department confirmed the case, a month after National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) refuted reports about the detection of new Covid variant.
After denying the detention in December last year, the provincial authorities now confirmed the first case of the highly infectious BF.7 in the port city. The spokesperson told the media that the first case was detected via a genomic survey by Dow University of Health Sciences.
Reports in local media claimed that the case was detected in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis while the patient has no travel history to China. The infected person reportedly contracted the virus after interacting with a person at his office, per reports.
The symptoms of the new Covid variant include flu, fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, and fatigue which can lead to serious complications like short breath, coughing, fatigue, and low oxygen levels.
Earlier, the country’s top health body said all arrangements have been completed to combat the new variant; however, he denied reports about the detection of the first case. Officials also urged the masses not to panic, saying there is no imminent threat of any major Covid wave in the South Asian country as authorities are monitoring the situation.
Amid the reports, the country of over 220 million has reported no fresh deaths in the last 24 hours. At least 3,800 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, out of which 19 people tested positive while the positivity ratio stands below 1 percent.
BF.7 and XBB among other covid variants continue to wreak havoc in parts of China and other countries, evading the natural and artificial immunity against Covid-19 re-infections.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.9
|272.85
|Euro
|EUR
|290.22
|290.82
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|330.48
|331.18
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.78
|73.08
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.23
|71.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|702.68
|710.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201.75
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.15
|39.55
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.6
|39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.72
|34.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.24
|3.35
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|865.31
|874.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.24
|62.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.35
|173.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|686.49
|694.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|72.58
|73.28
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.2
|203.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.45
|25.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|286.19
|288.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,000
|PKR 2,390
