Has Pakistan detected first case of new Covid variant XBB?

ISLAMABAD – Amid contrasting reports in local media, the country’s top health body rejected such claims about the detection of new Covid variant XBB.

In a statement, the National Institute of Health (NIH) Executive Director dismissed all reports surrounding the presence of a new dominant variant of contagious infection. “No cases of a new variant of Covid have been reported,” he said.

NIH Executive Director Aamer Ikram said all arrangements have been completed to combat the new variant, however he denied reports about the detection of first case.

Earlier, reports in local media quoting NIH and Aga Khan University officials claimed about the presence of a highly infectious subvariant which was detected through genome sequencing.ng.

Officials told media that genomic surveillance is underway in the capital although only a few samples are available for sequencing in light of limited positive cases in recent days.

The health officials also urged the masses not to panic, saying there is no imminent threat of any major Covid wave in the South Asian country as authorities are monitoring the situation.

BF.7 and XBB among other covid variants continue to wreak havoc in parts of China and other countries, evading the natural and artificial immunity against Covid-19 re-infections.