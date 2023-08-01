New bus route announced for Peoples Bus Service in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjil Memon has announced the new route for the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi.

He said the new route R-12 will cover a distance of 35 kilometers from Khokhrapar Malir to Saddar. The service on the route was started at 3:00 earlier in the day.

The bus will pass through Saudabad, Kala Board, Qayyumabad, Landhi, Korangi, and FTC, he said, adding that the people will soon benefit from the new bus services in the city as more buses continue to join the fleet.

The minister further added that the Sindh government aimed to provide easy and comfortable travel facilities to the urban population. He said the new route would reduce traffic congestion on the roads.