Schools, colleges set to re-open after flood devastation in Balochistan
QUETTA – Educational institutions across Balochistan will reopen starting September 5, weeks after the devastating floods wreak havoc in the country’s sparsely populated region.
Fearing that floods could increase the school dropout rates, the provincial administration decided to reopen learning institutions. Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri announced the decision to reopen all the schools and colleges on September 5.
Meanwhile, schools in heavily affected areas Naseerabad and Jafarabad will open at a later time.
Last month, educational institutes were closed in the wake of extreme flooding by the above-normal monsoon rains.
Sharif led incumbent government has taken a number of measures in order to facilitate the students belonging to flood-hit districts, including free education of students.
