Balochistan closes schools as unprecedented rains kill 777 in Pakistan

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced to close all public and private schools for five days after torrential rains claimed nine more lives in different districts of the southwestern province.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), overall rain-related death toll in Pakistan has reached 777, with Balochistan is worst-affected province where 225 people have lost their lives so far.

Besides causalities, the underprivileged province has also suffered massive infrastructure damage as flash floods swept away various major roads, houses and educational institutes.

The provincial education department in a notification said that all schools will remain closed from Monday to Friday.

An official said that ongoing rains and floods have damaged over 550 schools in all districts across the province.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) directed Commander Balochistan Corps to undertake all measures to assist Govt of Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with civil administration.

According to ISPR, the army chief issued the directives when he called the corps commander to get an update on flood situation.

“Unprecedented rains have caused devastation to human life and communication infrastructure especially in Balochistan. Army resources be utilised to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure as immediate temporary measure,” the military media wing quoted COAS as saying.

Pakistan Army stands with flood affected population in this difficult testing time and shall undertake this assistance effort as national obligation, Gen Bajwa said.