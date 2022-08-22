Balochistan closes schools as unprecedented rains kill 777 in Pakistan
Share
QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced to close all public and private schools for five days after torrential rains claimed nine more lives in different districts of the southwestern province.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), overall rain-related death toll in Pakistan has reached 777, with Balochistan is worst-affected province where 225 people have lost their lives so far.
Besides causalities, the underprivileged province has also suffered massive infrastructure damage as flash floods swept away various major roads, houses and educational institutes.
The provincial education department in a notification said that all schools will remain closed from Monday to Friday.
An official said that ongoing rains and floods have damaged over 550 schools in all districts across the province.
Last week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) directed Commander Balochistan Corps to undertake all measures to assist Govt of Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with civil administration.
According to ISPR, the army chief issued the directives when he called the corps commander to get an update on flood situation.
“Unprecedented rains have caused devastation to human life and communication infrastructure especially in Balochistan. Army resources be utilised to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure as immediate temporary measure,” the military media wing quoted COAS as saying.
Pakistan Army stands with flood affected population in this difficult testing time and shall undertake this assistance effort as national obligation, Gen Bajwa said.
Pakistan launches cash relief programme as death ... 10:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced as cash relief programme for families hit by recent flash ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani journalist Jameel Farooqui arrested over 'false claims of ...04:53 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Foodies & Friends celebrate five years with new way to start business04:37 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Watch: Iqra Aziz’s adorable reaction over prediction about children12:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022