PAKvENG: PCB announces schedule of England’s historic Test tour of Pakistan

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced the schedule of England’s Test tour, which will be played later this year.

The first game will be played in Rawalpindi from 1-5 December, before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from 9-13 December. The third test will be played in port city Karachi from 17-21 December.

Schedule of Tests

1-5 December – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

9-13 December – 2nd Test, Multan

17-21 December – 3rd Test, Karachi

It will be the first time that England will play a Test in Rawalpindi. The visitors last toured the South Asian nation in 2005.

PCB Director Zakir Khan said the cricket-loving nation is pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December. I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches, he said.

ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer Clare Connor said the return of the English Test team to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 will be a historic occasion. He said the opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket lovers is something to be cherished.

The historic games will count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

England will also play seven Twenty20, with the National Stadium Karachi will host the matches on 20, 22, 23, and 25 September, before the historic event will shift to the provincial capital Lahore, where the remaining three matches will be played on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.

The limited over encounter against the second-ranked squad will launch Men in Green’s bumper international season as they will host New Zealand twice, first for two Tests and three ODIs in December and January and then in April for five ODIs and five T20Is.

Schedule of T20Is

20 September – 1st T20I, Karachi

22 September – 2nd T20I, Karachi

23 September – 3rd T20I, Karachi

25 September – 4th T20I, Karachi

28 September – 5th T20I, Lahore

30 September – 6th T20I, Lahore

2 October – 7th T20I, Lahore

Last year, England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year after Kiwis abandoned their tour of the South Asian country citing security concerns.