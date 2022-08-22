Sadia Ghaffar shares adorable video with daughter

03:43 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Sadia Ghaffar shares adorable video with daughter
Source: sadia ghaffar (Instagram)
Lollywood's diva Sadia Ghaffar recently shared a heartwarming video with her daughter and fans of the actress couldn't stop oozing love. While Ghaffar may be on mommy duties, she did not forget to do it in style and elegance. 

The Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga actress was seen dancing with her little munchkin in a polka dot and heart-shaped glasses. The actress herself was dressed in beige-colored pants paired with a white tank top and denim jacket. The heartwarming video with her adorable daughter, named Raya, is the epitome of a strong mother-daughter bond. 

The actress wrote a sweet caption, "Main meri billi aur uski 2 poniyan." (Me, my cat, and her two ponytails)

Ghaffar has carved herself a niche in the industry with her outstanding acting skills and on-screen presence. With smash-hit drama serials including Maat, Jahez, Gustakh Dil, Joru Ka Ghulam, Akeli, and Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja, Ghaffar has been applauded for her talent and beauty. The actress is married to Hayat Hassan Khan, a fellow actor. 

