Sadia Ghaffar ties the knot with Hassan Hayat Khan

KARACHI - Paksitani TV stars Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan have finally tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony on Sunday.

The Nikah event was attended by renowned celebrities of Pakistan entertainment industry, including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and many more popular stars. Sadia was looking ethereal in traditional bridal dress pairing with heavy jewellery, while Hassan wore a simple attire at the event.

instagram.com/p/B9FNFqfAGV7/

Taking to her Instagram page the Sadia Ghaffar shared an adorable photo of the Nikah ceremony with a caption: ALHAMDULLILAH (all the praises and thanks be to Allah).

Hassan also shared a sweet photo after the Nikha ceremony on social media with the caption: "Welcome Mrs Hassan Hayat Khan".

Iqra Aziz, who enjoyed every function along with her husband Yasir Hussain, also posted a gorgeous picture of the wedding and wrote: "Bhai and Bhabhi".

Many congratulations to the stars on being getting married from team Daily Pakistan Global.