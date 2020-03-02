Sadia Ghaffar ties the knot with Hassan Hayat Khan
Share
KARACHI - Paksitani TV stars Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan have finally tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony on Sunday.
The Nikah event was attended by renowned celebrities of Pakistan entertainment industry, including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and many more popular stars. Sadia was looking ethereal in traditional bridal dress pairing with heavy jewellery, while Hassan wore a simple attire at the event.
instagram.com/p/B9FNFqfAGV7/
Taking to her Instagram page the Sadia Ghaffar shared an adorable photo of the Nikah ceremony with a caption: ALHAMDULLILAH (all the praises and thanks be to Allah).
Hassan also shared a sweet photo after the Nikha ceremony on social media with the caption: "Welcome Mrs Hassan Hayat Khan".
Iqra Aziz, who enjoyed every function along with her husband Yasir Hussain, also posted a gorgeous picture of the wedding and wrote: "Bhai and Bhabhi".
Many congratulations to the stars on being getting married from team Daily Pakistan Global.
- PSL 2020 – Match 16: Quetta Gladiators take on Lahore Qalandars10:01 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Sri Lanka's president dissolves parliament09:54 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Hindu yatris 'forced by Indian agencies to give anti-Pakistan ...09:02 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Usmanullah Khan: Body of late Olympian boxer repatriated to Pakistan ...08:48 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 3,000 as US reports six ...08:39 AM | 3 Mar, 2020
- Madonna left in tears, struggling to walk after fall during Paris ...02:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Salman Khan celebrates 30 million followers on Instagram with quirky ...02:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Ayeza Khan slams rumours of being harassed at the airport01:46 PM | 2 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019