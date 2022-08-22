TikTok star Dolly sets temperature soaring in red hot saree
04:11 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
TikTok star Dolly sets temperature soaring in red hot saree
Source: Dolly (Instagram)
TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts with her killer dance moves and charming expressions. 

Enchanting, pretty, and stunning are some words that are synonymous with the TikToker beauty Dolly, a famed Pakistani social media sensation.

A popular influencer and model, she shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles. This time was no exception as she shared her new dance video in a hot red saree.

