04:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style
Gorgeous, elegant, and vivacious are some words that are synonymous with the name Dolly, a famed Pakistani TikToker. The public figure managed to amass millions of followers on social media platforms in a short span of time. Known for turning heads with her bewitching smile and ethereal beauty, Dolly is celebrating her birthday today. 

Posting a short clip on Instagram, the TikToker was seen with a bunch of balloons and a bouquet of flowers surrounding the beautiful babe. 

Dolly thanked her family for the heartwarming surprise.

Dolly was recently tangled in a controversy related to a viral video in which she walked past a bunch of Margala Hill bushes set on fire.

