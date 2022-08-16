TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style
Gorgeous, elegant, and vivacious are some words that are synonymous with the name Dolly, a famed Pakistani TikToker. The public figure managed to amass millions of followers on social media platforms in a short span of time. Known for turning heads with her bewitching smile and ethereal beauty, Dolly is celebrating her birthday today.
Posting a short clip on Instagram, the TikToker was seen with a bunch of balloons and a bouquet of flowers surrounding the beautiful babe.
Dolly thanked her family for the heartwarming surprise.
Dolly was recently tangled in a controversy related to a viral video in which she walked past a bunch of Margala Hill bushes set on fire.
TikToker Dolly invites trolling with her latest ... 02:29 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Popular Pakistani TikToker, Dolly, is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. Amassing tons of fans on TikTok, ...
