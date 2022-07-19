TikToker Dolly invites trolling with her latest video

Popular Pakistani TikToker, Dolly, is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. Amassing tons of fans on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, the star recently posted a video recreating Sushmita Sen’s famous scene from Mein Hoon Na.

Draped in a black gorgeous saree, Dolly said that the video was made because her fans asked for it. Dolly posted her version of Tum Se Mil Ke, a popular Bollywood song that was filmed with Shahrukh Khan and Sushmita Sen.

The post received mixed reviews when people started making fun of her, trolling her about her looks and the impromptu acting. Netizens also said that she looks old and strange.

Nevertheless, Dolly stuns her fans with fancy clothes and bold make-up, always sharing new pictures and videos to keep her fans updated.

Dolly has over 11 million followers on the social media app, TikTok. Recently, Dolly was accused of setting fire to the Margallah hills for the sake of a short video, the TikToker received major backlash and had to clear the air.