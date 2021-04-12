Ali Gul Pir recreates 'Oye Motti' viral scene (VIDEO)

Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir has proved from time to time that he is the king of subtle roasting. A memorable entry into the Pakistani entertainment industry with his tongue-in-cheek humour, his recent claim to fame work is his personal improvisation of the clip from the viral episode of the drama serial “Oye Motti “.

Apart from his comic recreation of the famous video, the scene was originally performed by Furqan Qureshi and Kanwal Aaftab in which Furqan as Nauman gives her a strict ultimatum to lose her weight to the desired level, threatening to otherwise call off the wedding.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 35-year-old posted the hilarious video with a contemplating worthy caption,

"When you realise you were better off being single because the guy you are about to marry has given you a 1 year task #fatshaming #oyepatlay.Slide over for the original video"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Gul Pir (@therealaligulpir)

With his ability to call spade a spade, Pir has also made headlines for his alternate mimicry of viral videos. The drama Oye Motti highlights the deeply-rooted culture of body shaming in our society and has been the talk of the town lately.

Earlier, he took a hilariously dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan's famous speech on corruption. Moreover, he dedicated a new song Tera Jism Meri Marzi which tackles the misunderstood slogan this Women’s Day.