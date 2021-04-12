Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Ramadan moon in Peshawar today

ISLAMABAD – The Peshawar Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold an unprecedented meeting in Peshawar today for the sighting of the Ramadan moon 1442 AH while the central committee will chair the meeting tomorrow.

New chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair the meeting of the government’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee whereas the affairs of the moon sighting have been supervised by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri.

According to the sources, the incumbent PTI-led government has prepared a strategy for testimonies of the moon sighting.

The central committee took Peshawar’s Popalzai in confidence and it has been agreed his unofficial moon sighting committee will convey the first reports of moon sighting to the government body.

The Peshawar-based Mufti will be authorised to convene a moon-sighting committee in his ‘traditional’ way but the government barred everyone to announce the starting of Ramadan except the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. The first day of Ramadan is likely to be Wednesday, April 14.

Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Ramadan moon will be sighted on April 13 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia announced that the Ramadan moon was not sighted in Kingdom so the first day of the holy month will be April 13.