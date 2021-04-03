Fawad Chaudhry predicts Ramadan 2021 to start from April 14
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
Fawad Chaudhry predicts Ramadan 2021 to start from April 14
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that Ramadan moon would be sighted country-wide on April 13.

Pakistanis will break their first fast on April 14, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet today. The moon of Ramadan will be sighted on April 13 and it will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi, he wrote in the tweet.

May this Ramadan be a day of mercy and blessings for all, the PTI leader added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on Tuesday, April 13. The sky on the day will be clear with lesser clouds making it easier to sight the moon.

