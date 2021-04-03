Fawad Chaudhry predicts Ramadan 2021 to start from April 14

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that Ramadan moon would be sighted country-wide on April 13.

Pakistanis will break their first fast on April 14, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet today. The moon of Ramadan will be sighted on April 13 and it will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi, he wrote in the tweet.

رمضان کا چاند 13 اپریل کی شام کو لاہور،اسلام آباد،پشاور سمیت کئ دیگر شہروں میں واضع طور پر دیکھا جاسکے گا اور چودہ اپریل کو پہلا روزہ ہو گا۔ خدا یہ رمضان سب کیلئے رحمت اور برکت کا باعث کرے آمین https://t.co/d0DXRoRQaw — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 3, 2021

May this Ramadan be a day of mercy and blessings for all, the PTI leader added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on Tuesday, April 13. The sky on the day will be clear with lesser clouds making it easier to sight the moon.