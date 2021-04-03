Neelum Muneer speaks about her viral dance video in latest interview

Neelam Muneer is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her glimpse. While the 29-year-old is not a stereotypical diva, however, it is laudable how effortlessly comfortable she is in her own skin.

Giving a bird's eye view of her private life, Muneer definitely makes up for a compelling persona when interviewed. Recently, she had appeared in the show Choti Car Bara Star in which she revealed a lot about herself but some of her revelations were definitely eye-catching.

Apart from her acting stints on the small screen, the Qayamat star's fame skyrocketed when she was captured living the ultimate Bollywood moment in a car.

Dancing on Malaika Arora's famous item number, Mahi Ve, the gorgeous Neelam is spotted jazzing to sultry moves, looking her gorgeous self.

The Choti Car Bara Star host also posed the question about how she felt about the reaction the video received and did that affect her or did she feel hurt.

The 29-year old star calmly replied that she did not feel hurt in fact a lot of people came to her and praised her. While talking about the downside, she said that she also liked when people prayed that may she find the right path "Allah Hidayat day"

Further, she said that this is the best prayer for a person. And that she was showered with so much love and admiration post the video went viral.

In the end, Neelam concluded that she still hasn't met anyone who badmouthed about the video and said 'what was that!'. Rather the people took it in a light-hearted manner and it was for entertainment.

On the work front, Munner is riding high on success with her spectacular performance in currently on-air drama Qayamat.