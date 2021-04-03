Kapil Sharma celebrates 40th birthday
A popular name in the world of humour, Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly the king of comedy. After ruling the small screen for quite some time now, the comedian who amassed unmatched fame in South Asia now turns 40.
Celebrating his birthday, his journey to success has not been without struggle. With his fair share of ups and downs, the road to success has been bittersweet for the king of parody.
Fellow stars stepped forwards and wished Sharma with fun pictures on his birthday.
"Your birthday is the perfect time to recognize all your wonderful qualities, You are my supporter, my protector, my brother ; all rolled into one, I am your biggest fan! Happy Birthday, bro! The king of comedy love you bhai", Bharti wrote
Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9 ! Wishes and love. Stay happy and healthy pah ji. 🎂🤗— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2021
"Dearest @KapilSharmaK9 - You always make everyone laugh. May God give you a long life, keep yourself healthy, always be happy. Wish you a very happy birthday.#HappyBirthdayKapilSharma", Riteish Deshmukh tweeted.
Dearest @KapilSharmaK9 - आप हमेशा सबको हसाते रहे। ईश्वर आप को लम्बी आयु दे, सेहतमंद रखें, सदैव ख़ुश रखें। आपको जन्मदिन की हार्दिक हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। #HappyBirthdayKapilSharma pic.twitter.com/C6hGjuwT3L— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 2, 2021
The Kapil Sharma Show had launched in 2016. A year later, comedian Kapil Sharma had a fallout with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar and the show went on a break in 2017.
After ruling the small screen for quite some time now, Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has amassed unmatched fame in South ...
