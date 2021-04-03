Whose birthday Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating in style?

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is quite fond of her pet dog and she often drops adorable pictures of the duo on her Instagram handle.

Now the 34-year-old is celebrating the 10th birthday of her pet dog named Shyloh with her friends.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Kapoor shared a glimpse of Shyloh’s birthday and penned a heartwarming note where she poured out her sentiments as her precious pet turns 10.

“Happy 10th Bday to my Babu!!! Can’t believe he is 10! To me he will always be my little babu Shyloh. He has brought so much joy to our lives. We are so blessed to have him as our sweetest family member. Grateful for him beyond words.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Further, the Baaghi star thanked her friends for joining her “Thank you my gurlzies for coming home & celebrating! @shraddha.naik @nikitamenon1 @namdeepak @jinal.jj For all the treats & the cake! He loves you guys so much.”

“Thank you my amazing fan clubs for your precious edits! I’m going through them since morning & they just fill me up with so much gratitude! You guys are the best! Your love for Shyloh is so wonderful, I’m sure he feels it!!! Thank you all for your wishes. Thank you Paru for taking care of me while growing up & now Shyloh with so much love, since all these years! (she has taken this video )”.

Earlier, there have been speculations that Kapoor intends to tie the know soon. Though previously she had denied reports of a relationship with Rohan, saying, "I don't have time to think about anything other than movies."