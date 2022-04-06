Urwa Hocane gets candid about her role in popular drama serial 'Parizaad'

Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane is undoubtedly a star performer whose plethora of drama serials like Mushk, Udaari, and Neeli Zinda Hai are admired by the audience.

In her recent appearance, the 30-year-old beauty got candid about her character Laila Saba in the popular drama Parizaad. Touted as the biggest drama of the season, Urwa played the beautiful wife of the powerful Behroze Kareem played by Noman Ijaz.

The Rangreza star appeared on PTV Home’s Ramadan transmission hosted by Ahsan Khan where she revealed some interesting facts. The Udaari star stated that Parizaad was shot in Ramadan last year and everyone did Iftar together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Shedding light on the Ramadan routine, Hocane said that the shoots are good during Ramadan as work keeps you busy. Further, she stated that one should be adjusting the work along with fasting and that is true spirit of the holy month.

Directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and written by Hashim Nadeem, the blockbuster drama's gripping plot and pleasing aesthetics garnered a huge fanbase.

Apart from the stellar performances and great narrative, the drama stars Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly, Mashal Khan and many more.

On the professional front, Urwa Hocane's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat.