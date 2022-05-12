Aamir Khan's daughter celebrating birthday in bikini draws backlash

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated her 25th birthday with her parents, close friends and boyfriend and had a blast at her pool party.

Celebrating her special day, the star kid had two different cake-cutting ceremonies, one with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and another one with her parents- dad Aamir Khan, mom Teena Dutta and step-brother Azad Rao Khan.

However, netizens are lashing out at the 25-year-old over her wardrobe choice. The aforementioned pictures show Ira's parents celebrating her birthday after a pool session. Dressed in a two-piece bikini, Khan had a fun-filled birthday party.

In the comments section, people can be seen trolling Ira for no legitimate reason, just because they do not approve of her dressing. Have a look:

“Ghar par A log kapde nahi pehnte kya …?” a comment read. A troll further wrote, “Baap ke samne bikini pe waa ????”

For the unreversed, Khan got separated from his second wife Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad Rao. He also divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002 with whom he has a daughter Ira and a son, Junaid.

On the work front, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will grace the big screen with the highly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha.