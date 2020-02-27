Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love
Asma Malik
01:20 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love
Share

MULTAN - Acclaimed TV star Humayun Saeed thanked fans for the love they showered on him during his visit to Multan.

The MPTH TV actor was surrounded by a swarm of fans on Tuesday in the city of saints who were waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

Multiple viral videos show the actor reciprocating the love and waving to his fans as they gather around his car. He took to Instagram to express gratitude to his fans for all the love. “Thank you Punjab (Multan) for so much love,” he wrote.

He took to Instagram to express gratitude to his fans for all the love. “Thank you Punjab (Multan) for so much love,” he wrote.

He added “Mein jo kuch bhi hoon aap sab ki duaon aur pyar ki wajah say hoon. (Whatever I am today, it’s because of your love and prayers). Shukar Alhamdulillah.”

PSL 2020 – Match 9: Quetta Gladiators beat ... 08:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators won the 9th match of Pakistan Super League season 5 against after beating ...

According to reports, the star arrived in Multan for Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition to catch some live action as cricket returned to the city after 12 years.

Humayun, we adore you simply!

More From This Category
'Just call me Harry', requests former British ...
05:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
TikTok is cancer, says Feroze Khan
03:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Celebrities speak out against the brutal ...
02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in ...
02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love
01:20 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
Family court directs Mohsin Abbas to pay monthly ...
01:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Just call me Harry', requests former British prince
05:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr