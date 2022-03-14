In rare interview, Aamir Khan talks about his relationship with ex-wives and children

08:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Source: Aamir Khan/Instagram
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has finally spilt the beans about his personal life, in particular his relationship with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and his children.

In a recent interview, the Taare Zameen Par actor reminisced about his relationship with his ex-wife and expressed that they both ‘love each other so much'. 

For the unreversed, Khan got separated from his second wife Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad Rao. He also divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002 with whom he has a daughter and a son.

Delving into details about his personal life, Khan revealed that Kiran once told him that he was not interested in his family. Furthermore, the PK actor denied the affair allegations and said that Kiran and he loved each other and were a family in the truest sense.

The 57-year-old talked about his failed marriages and how he assumed his family would be there for him all the time. “I just wanted to win the hearts of the audience at the time. And I got completely lost, so much so that I forgot my family was waiting for me," he added.

Khan shed light on his relationship with his daughter Ira Khan, who he shares with Dutta, along with his son Junaid Khan. “It’s my biggest mistake. But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her.” 

On the work front, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will grace the big screen with the highly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

