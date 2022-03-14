'Chakkar' - Trailer of Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan's upcoming film released

Lollywood stars Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan are gearing up for their upcoming film Chakkar and needless to say, the promising trailer is raising expectations.

Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, the film has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and is all set to release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

The upcoming film has a star-studded cast including Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh and many more.

As for the spectacular trailer, the quick dive showcases a murder mystery that will take the audience on a roller coaster ride of love, emotions, betrayal and secrets.

"The trailer of the most anticipated movie of the year is finally out "Chakkar" Releasing on this eid-ul -fitr, "Chakkar" is a murder mystery full of masala and entertainment..." captioned Neelam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Earlier, Ahsan and Neelam have worked together in 2017’s crime-comedy Chupan Chupai and drama serial Qayamat.

Moreover, 'Chakkar' will be Nawaz’s fourth film, with Wrong No., Wrong No.2 and Mehrunisa V Lub U to his credit.